⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Liptsy, and Staritsa (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 160 UKR troops, 6 motor vehicles, one 152-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs continue to take more advantageous lines & positions.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 21st, 60th, 115th mech'd brigs, and 1st Natl Guard Brig near Torskoye, Ivanovka, and Krasny Liman (DPR).

AFU losses up to 520 UKR troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one Anklav electronic warfare station.

Six AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed during the day.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 24th, 54th mech'd brigs, 46th Airmobile Brig, and 79th Air Assault Brig near Maksimilyanovka, Katerinovka, Chasov Yar, and Verhnekamenskoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 540 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 10 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 2 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, one AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and two Anklav electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

Five AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 32nd, 110th, and 151st mechanised brigades near Toretsk, Novozhelannoye, and Veseloye (DPR).

7 counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 41st Mech'd Brig and 144th Infantry Brig were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made MaxxPro infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (DPR).



AFU losses up to 120 UKR troops, one tank, four motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Nota electronic warfare station.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 118th Infantry Brigade, 124th, & 126th territorial defence brigs near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Kuibishevo, and Novotyaginka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 125 UKR troops, eight motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

Moreover, two ammunition depots and one AFU materiel depot were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed the infrastructure of one military airfield, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 127 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 74 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️Units of the Black Sea Fleet wiped out 10 uncrewed surface vessels in the Black Sea waters.



📊In total, 629 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,783 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 air defence missile systems, 16,608 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,379 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,037 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,800 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.