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Εκπομπή από ERT OPEN
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10 views • January 16, 2022
Εκπομπή από ERT OPEN.
Τις εκπομπές μας μπορείτε να τις παρακολουθήσετε ζωντανά από τις σελίδες
https://ellas21.com και
https://www.facebook.com/Ellas21com/
κάθε μέρα από τις 19:00 μέχρι της 21:00 και να συμμετέχετε με ερωτήσεις στο chat.
Κυριακή έως Πέμπτη: 19:00-20:00 Μπέχλης Ζώης
20:00-21:00 Χατζάρας Σπύρος
21:00-19:00 Ελεύθερο πρόγραμμα
Επίσης οι εκπομπές ανεβαίνουν και στις σελίδες:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ellas21
https://bitchute.com/channel/ellas21com
Κάντε εγγραφή στις σελίδες μας:
https://www.facebook.com/Ellas21com/
https://www.tiktok.com/@ellas21com?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl52FGM8v7Cozgt_eTv4GjA/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CirkOYYu8kYV/
για να έχετε πάντοτε τα πιο πρόσφατα βίντεο στον υπολογιστή σας ή στο κινητό σας τηλέφωνο.
Τις εκπομπές μας μπορείτε να τις παρακολουθήσετε ζωντανά από τις σελίδες
https://ellas21.com και
https://www.facebook.com/Ellas21com/
κάθε μέρα από τις 19:00 μέχρι της 21:00 και να συμμετέχετε με ερωτήσεις στο chat.
Κυριακή έως Πέμπτη: 19:00-20:00 Μπέχλης Ζώης
20:00-21:00 Χατζάρας Σπύρος
21:00-19:00 Ελεύθερο πρόγραμμα
Επίσης οι εκπομπές ανεβαίνουν και στις σελίδες:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ellas21
https://bitchute.com/channel/ellas21com
Κάντε εγγραφή στις σελίδες μας:
https://www.facebook.com/Ellas21com/
https://www.tiktok.com/@ellas21com?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl52FGM8v7Cozgt_eTv4GjA/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CirkOYYu8kYV/
για να έχετε πάντοτε τα πιο πρόσφατα βίντεο στον υπολογιστή σας ή στο κινητό σας τηλέφωνο.
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