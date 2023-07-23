Create New Account
What in The World Are They Spraying? - Documentary by G. Edward Griffin and Paul Wittenberger
Making Wise The Simple
Published Yesterday

Why are there white lines in the sky? They are aluminum being sprayed into the sky. Can they cause harm to humans and animals? Watch this award winning film to find the answer.

G. Edward Griffin's Web site https://needtoknow.news

G. Edward Griffin's Annual Conference https://redpillexpo.org/

Paul Wittenberger's Web site https://framingtheworld.com/

Keywords
aluminumcullingtoxinchem trail

