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8/3/2022 Miles Guo: Although the New Zealand government, which has been infiltrated by the CCP’s BGY Scheme, falsely accused the Himalaya Exchange of money laundering and fraud, the attorney of Himalaya Exchange failed this malicious accusations through legal means