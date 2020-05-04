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Should You Take the COVID-19 Test? Mikey Landings | Exosomes vs Viral Theory for Coronarius Testing
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119 views • May 04, 2020
Have you heard of the theory that "viruses" are actually exosomes? Are you absolutely certain that COVID-19 is contagious? How confident are you in the results from the test?
Learn more from David Crowe: https://theinfectiousmyth.com
Learn more from Dr Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com
Learn more from Dr Andrew Kaufman: https://drtomcowan.com
Learn more from John Rappaport: https://nomorefakenews.com
Learn more from David Crowe: https://theinfectiousmyth.com
Learn more from Dr Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com
Learn more from Dr Andrew Kaufman: https://drtomcowan.com
Learn more from John Rappaport: https://nomorefakenews.com
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