When the feudal age was drawing to a close, the aristocracy was still trying to cling to power. They did so by means of 'spies, false witnesses and pretended plots'. In the wake of the Richard Jewell scandal, the recent Governor Whitmer kidnapping fiasco and the current January 6th hearings, are we discovering that the FBI has become little more than the Ministry of Pretended Plots?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.