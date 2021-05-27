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The Very First Front Line Doctor Press Conference, Big Tech Still Blocks it. 7-28-20
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31 views • May 27, 2021
This was the video that introduced us to the Front Line Doctors who stood up in the breech in DC in defense of therapeutics that were proven even at that time to be effective against the CoV 19 variant... we must remember that as long as there were effective therapeutic treatments widely available, EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION FOR AN UNTESTED EXPIRIMENTAL INJECTION COULD NOT LAWFULLY BE AUTHORIZED. ~JT
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