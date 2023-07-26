Vax Blamed For Collapse Of Bronny James
* Young athletes are not supposed to suddenly collapse from cardiac arrest.
* Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss the sudden cardiac arrest of Lebron James’ son.
* It’s not just the sports world where you can observe the sudden death and collapse of athletes.
* There are montages of reporters passing out on live TV.
* Media continue to cover up the truth and lie about the real cause of these health tragedies.
* Journalists know the truth, but they refuse to buck their Big Pharma masters.
The Stew Peters Show | 26 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32jjro-cardiologist-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-bronnys-cardiac-arrest-was-it-the-deat.html
