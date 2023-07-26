Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sudden Cardiac Arrest
channel image
Son of the Republic
504 Subscribers
234 views
Published 17 hours ago

Vax Blamed For Collapse Of Bronny James

* Young athletes are not supposed to suddenly collapse from cardiac arrest.

* Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss the sudden cardiac arrest of Lebron James’ son.

* It’s not just the sports world where you can observe the sudden death and collapse of athletes.

* There are montages of reporters passing out on live TV.

* Media continue to cover up the truth and lie about the real cause of these health tragedies.

* Journalists know the truth, but they refuse to buck their Big Pharma masters.


The Stew Peters Show | 26 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32jjro-cardiologist-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-bronnys-cardiac-arrest-was-it-the-deat.html

Keywords
big pharmavaccine injuryheart attackvaxadverse eventcardiac arrestjabside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicboostermrnaexcess deathsstew petersmyocarditissudden deathspike proteinpeter mcculloughheart inflammationclot shotcdnalipid nanoparticlecardiac inflammation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket