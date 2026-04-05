2026-4-5 you cannot serve the Lord - part 1

Jos 24:19 And Joshua said unto the people, Ye cannot serve the LORD: for he is an holy God; he is a jealous God; he will not forgive your transgressions nor your sins.

Jos 24:20 If ye forsake the LORD, and serve strange gods, then he will turn and do you hurt, and consume you, after that he hath done you good.

Jos 24:21 And the people said unto Joshua, Nay; but we will serve the LORD.

Jos 24:22 And Joshua said unto the people, Ye are witnesses against yourselves...







