DEBT JUBILEE FOR CHRISTIANS AND JEWS 🕵️ AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE MEDIA

American regulators controlled by the Senior Executive Service (SES) and the British Pilgrims Society Crown Agents have turned over total control of American banking to Reuters (Rothschilds) in London.





America’s stock, currency and commodity exchanges are completely controlled from London by Reuters.





Lord Michael Farmer is a British Pilgrims Society hydra

Mammon, Gluttony, Avarice.

DATA PROCESSING TRUISM: When you control the database, you control the data in it. If you don’t want a banking transaction to go through, you just mark it with one character, a zero “0” or "NO!"





“Know Your Customer” (KYC) is the Mark of the Beast data to be controlled by mammon in London.





YOUR BANKER HAS BEEN TAPPED TO SPY ON YOU

Click this image to play video: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2022-09-14-Social-Credit-Score-Database-System-To-Be-Run-By-Bankers-by-Gabriel-McKibben-AIM-AFI-Sep-14-2022.mp4?autoplay=1

Gabriel, McKibben. (Sep. 14, 2022). Social Credit Score Database System To Be Run By Bankers. American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation.

Fig. 2—Gabriel, McKibben. (Sep. 14, 2022). Social Credit Score Database System To Be Run By Bankers. American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation. YouTube version. (Raw *.mp4 video file). Video: AIM/AFI.

(Sep. 14, 2022)—Inside a tangle of interlocking relationships we have discovered that the coming “social credit score system” is controlled by Thomson Reuters and the Rothschild Banks in London.





After 9-11 and the USA Patriot Act, the British Pilgrims Society began building the “Know Your Customer (CYC)” database within banking.





The excuse for unifying this record was for "anti-terrorism" and "anti-money laundering" post 9-11. This triggered a convolution of well-funded startups, mergers, reverse mergers, flips, jumps and interlocking relationships within stock exchanges and their regulatory co-conspirators.





We have this evidence from judicially-recognizable sources and are processing it now. It can be used in court without additional verification required. This helps avoid the election meddler mantra that no one is showing the evidence of massive 2020 voter fraud (which they are).





“Whoever has ears, let them hear.” Matthew 13: 9.





The bottom line of our findings is that America’s stock, commodity and currency regulators have ceded control of the KYC master database for controlling and approving transactions to Reuters in London—outside the United States.





Reuters has been controlled by the Rothschilds since 1850. They sank their talons deeply and have never let go.





I think we need a dumbed down presentation and more details on What’s a rodanite, Spanish Jew, mammon, Hannover, Yiddish, Hebrews, Ethiopian Jew etc. I believe those that watch you understand the Pilgrims Society, SES, Crown Corp. Definitely would like to hear a lot more of this topic. 👍👍



