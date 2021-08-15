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What Nobody Tells You About Divorce | Joseph Sorge and Stefan Molyneux
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42 views • August 15, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3335/what-nobody-tells-you-about-divorce-joseph-sorge-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3335-what-nobody-tells-you-about-divorce-joseph-sorge-and-stefan-molyneux
More money flows through the family courts, and into the hands of courthouse insiders, than in all other court systems in America combined. The documentary "DivorceCorp" looks at the business of divorce and business is booming.
Joseph Sorge is the writer/director of DivorceCorp who became interested in the subject of divorce after experiencing firsthand the complexities of the family law system. For more, please check out: http://www.divorcecorp.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3335-what-nobody-tells-you-about-divorce-joseph-sorge-and-stefan-molyneux
More money flows through the family courts, and into the hands of courthouse insiders, than in all other court systems in America combined. The documentary "DivorceCorp" looks at the business of divorce and business is booming.
Joseph Sorge is the writer/director of DivorceCorp who became interested in the subject of divorce after experiencing firsthand the complexities of the family law system. For more, please check out: http://www.divorcecorp.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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