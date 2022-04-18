© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Democrats Are Having Second Thoughts About President Biden Ending 'Title 42'
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 18, 2022
The Biden administration's decision to end Title 42 is causing a rift within the Democratic party. The U.S. is preparing for an influx of migrants to arrive at the Southern border once the policy officially ends in May.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.