BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 12/29/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 4 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: The MAHA agenda seems pretty legit to me, I can't see why there would be any opposition to it. Israel keeps giving us a whole lot to talk about--like, for example, their Hannibal Directive. Kim K is the newest member of the Boot Club in the X Files. The United Healthcare assassination might be used to classify Americans as terrorists. In the Top Stories, are those flushable wipes really flushable tho? Then, the most mortifying media moments of 2024, and there were a lot to choose from. And as usual fam, as always, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


MUST WATCH VIDEO ON USURY

https://x.com/badazn/status/1871065195143111121


Jill Biden sat on the board of directors of an NGO that was just raided in Guatemala for trafficking children

https://x.com/JJCarrell14/status/1868088814389891539


A Florida woman is facing 15 years in prison for "threatening speech" against an insurance company

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1867709163180372250


Biden just gave the middle finger to the working class on his way out the door.

https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1872384286437110017


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedychristmasdeep statevaccinepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanukraineelon musk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy