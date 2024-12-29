This Saint News 12/29/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: The MAHA agenda seems pretty legit to me, I can't see why there would be any opposition to it. Israel keeps giving us a whole lot to talk about--like, for example, their Hannibal Directive. Kim K is the newest member of the Boot Club in the X Files. The United Healthcare assassination might be used to classify Americans as terrorists. In the Top Stories, are those flushable wipes really flushable tho? Then, the most mortifying media moments of 2024, and there were a lot to choose from. And as usual fam, as always, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
