The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leven, says a digital identity, abolition of the Nuremberg Code, and forcible vaccination for everyone is necessary.
Listen now (7 min) | https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4GTxGdVwDeu/ Pass around Ursula von der Leven’s video using this LINK. What’s wrong with this (w)itch: Here she is dancing with the Pfizer CEO. Maybe she is blinded by love. Or money. Australia is on the edge of enacting a centrally controlled digital currency with


