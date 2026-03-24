The Fallen, the Fed, and the 26,000-Year Cycle – Humanity's Final Awakening

John Michael Chambers delivers a sweeping, cosmic perspective on the battle between good and evil—revealing that what we are witnessing is not merely a political shift, but the end of a 26,000-year cycle and the dawn of the Age of Aquarius.





Throughout history, an evil conspiracy of "fallen angels" has ruled from the shadows, secretly determining humanity's fate. Cut off from the source, these parasitic beings feed on the energy of others—cannibalism, adrenochrome, the central banking system. They prolong their existence by transferring their consciousness into cloned bodies, bound to a collective soul rather than an individualized soul like humans.





Ancient Egypt represents a time when their control over civilization was absolute—a system they have long sought to restore on a global scale. The floating capstone of the pyramid on the Federal Reserve note was meant to commemorate their ultimate triumph.





Yet as prescient quantum programs like Project Looking Glass suggested, it was not meant to be.





We now stand at the end of a 26,000-year cycle known as the precession of the equinoxes—and at the beginning of a new one. For centuries, indigenous cultures, ancient civilizations, and even the Book of Revelation have prophesied this turning point. A new golden age. A collective awakening. The revelation of truths long hidden.





The greatest secret? Each of us carries within us the divine spark—the power to help shape reality. That is why we have been harvested, manipulated on the astral plane through memory erasure and soul recycling, and within the matrix through black magic, trauma cycles, rewritten history, false scarcity narratives, and neuro-linguistic programming. All to unconsciously shape a version of reality that served them, not us.





By dividing us, they conquer us—and distract us from our only true enemy.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.