This Is How Grazing Animals Help Improve Soil Biology

Grazing animals do more than just ‘landscaping’ a pasture. Here’s what they help do: 👇

In this video, Blaine Hitzfield, who oversees daily marketing and distribution activities at Seven Sons, talks about the role of grazing animals in soil biology. 🐄



Blain explains that whatever amount of the plant the animal grazes on the top of the soil, the same amount roots will die off inside the soil and feel the soil macro, which then CONTRIBUTES to the rejuvenation and recovery of the plants and the soil. 🌱



