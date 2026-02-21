BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
No Chance of SALVATION: Russia Received the World's Most Powerful and Catastrophic Missile System
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10167 followers
2
661 views • 23 hours ago

Meanwhile, American military intelligence continues to worry about anomalous activity at the Russian 'Kapustin Yar' test site, from where the latest Russian 'Oreshnik' missiles struck Ukraine twice. Everything that is happening indicates that the Russians are either testing a new missile or preparing another missile attack on Ukraine. Indeed, a few days ago, numerous Russian sources reported the testing of a new hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik-2', also known as 'Granite'. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiagraniteoreshnik-2new hypersonic ballistic missile
