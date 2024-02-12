BRAINWASHING AMERICA - SATANIC ILLUMINATI ZIONIST JEW WORLD ORDER GAY AGENDA EXPOSED

I've got to tell you, if you are sending your children to PUBLIC SCHOOLS you are guilty of Child Abuse in my book!

We can argue from now until the cows come home, but it will not change the FACT that you are fully aware that the Rockefeller funded "School System" WILL be targeting your children with Satanic / Gay / Transgender Propaganda.





Schools are more like "mandatory brainwashing camps" for the Slaves of America!





You can fight and fight and fight some more.....

But you will NEVER change this!





You must understand that our entire system is corrupt!

Our "government" is not a government at all, it's a for-profit Corporation.





The Police and ALL American "Law Enforcement Agencies" are employees of that Corporation. And they don't care about what is right! They are simply order followers who will do whatever their Corporate bosses tell them to do!





This includes loading YOU and your family onto the boxcars if that time should come. Because they have been brainwashed too! They have no moral character whatsoever, and only care about that paycheck AND remaining "Above the Law"





Our Courts are also under the control of the BAR Association AND the Corporation.

Going into an American courtroom is entering into the Jurisdiction of Maritime Admiralty Law. As a Slave, of course! You will find no justice there!





And you'll certainly never change anything!





The entirety of our illegitimate "government" is corrupt and fraudulent!

Americans MUST learn this FACT!





Home School your children, and raise them up in the truth of the word of YHWH

like the bible tells us to.





Proverbs 22:6 - Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.





Deuteronomy Chapter 6





6 And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart:





7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.





original video: BRAINWASHING AMERICA -

SATANIC ILLUMINATI ZIONIST JEW WORLD ORDER GAY AGENDA EXPOSED





https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyI9ONuWfQhJ/





Live and speak the TRUTH!