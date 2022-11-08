Protests in Brazil After the Election in Fear of the Country Heading for Communism

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https://gnews.org/articles/511933
Summary：11/06/2022 Canadian Global News: Protesters supporting President Bolsonaro went to the streets and rejected the electoral victory of president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The protesters do not accept communism.