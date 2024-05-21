Iranian President Raisi Dead-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 20 2024

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was the hard-liner protege of Iran’s supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988. He was also known as the “butcher of Tehran”. He also led the country when it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels and launched a major drone-and-missile attack on Israel. Now he is dead reportedly in a shocking helicopter crash yesterday, and Israel says they have nothing to do with it. Will this be the spark that ignites full-blown-regional war in the Middle East? That’s exactly what people are saying this morning. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Middle East continues to be a powder keg in search of a spark, something which just may have been provided in this still unexplained helicopter crash. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria on June 28, 1914 is considered the main catalyst for World War I. It began a chain of events that, when finished, saw 14 million people dead on the battlefield. Was the death of Raisi an accident or assassination? The Middle East at this moments is a highly-volatile region, with crazy things happening. The Jerusalem Post is reporting that the International Criminal Court intends to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity for Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war, its Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced Monday, on the 227th day of the Gaza war. “Today, my Office seeks to charge two of those most responsible, Netanyahu and Gallant, both as co-perpetrators and as superiors pursuant to Articles 25 and 28 of the Rome Statute,” Khan stated. Can things get any crazier? They can, they will, and we bring it all to you on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast!