Ep. 190 Part 1 "Heal Your Eyes with Red Light: Miracle or Myth?" - Dr. Robert Dotson

Red light therapy is everywhere right now. But does it actually work for your eyes or is it just another wellness trend?





Dr. Robert Dotson has the answer. And it comes backed by 40 years of clinical experience, thousands of surgeries, and results most doctors have never seen.





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:





🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/