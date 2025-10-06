Robert Wolf Testimony - How Jesus Invaded His Life!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible testimony by Robert Wolf of how Jesus entered his life for the first time after his 1 year old son began having severe epileptic seizures. Shortly after, Robert came to learn of repentance and deliverance through a video podcast (Laura Baker), which spoke to his heart and started him on the path to drastic changes in his life and a joy he never knew existed.