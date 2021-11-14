World Famous Preacher ripped in half by VAXX INDUCED PERICARDITIS

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This is the report Graham posted on Facebook the following day:
Yesterday I underwent a specialized heart surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. I had developed constrictive pericarditis, which is inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and we thank God that it went well.
The team here at Mayo Clinic does such an incredible job—I couldn’t speak more highly of them. My doctors said I should expect a full recovery and will be able to return to my normal ministry schedule. I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him. I’m also looking forward to being able to ride my motorcycle by the time warm weather hits! I appreciate everyone’s prayers."
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/3475
2. https://www.facebook.com/FranklinGraham/posts/276922917136643
3. Rev. Franklin Graham: COVID vaccine could "save your life" | Axios on HBO – Promo - https://youtu.be/
4. https://billygraham.org/story/franklin-grahams-report-after-open-heart-surgery/x1mY_iXxrqQ
5. https://twitter.com/Franklin_Graham
7. https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/franklin-graham-believes-jesus-would-take-covid-vaccine-he-s-still-catching-grief/ar-BB1fLDNB
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