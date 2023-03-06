Punk Of The Pops. Christmas Special.
A thing i was doing to see how the Sprits reacted to my lights.
I hope you enjoy.
Yes i exaggerate on shit but that is me.
But not on being in another world.
I mean being a Top Dj
Well i might be.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.