Mel Gibson Warns John McAfee's Epstein Island Footage Will Put VIP Elite in Prison

Mel Gibson has a message for everyone fed up with the endless delays, the buried evidence, and the media gaslighting around Epstein and Diddy: There is a list and you will learn the names.
But Gibson isn't stopping there.
He's sitting on a goldmine of footage obtained via John McAfee. Drone surveillance of Epstein's Island, filmed just days after Epstein was arrested.
