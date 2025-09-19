AI Resistance and Human Augmentation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can people resist AI’s predictive grip? Yes — resistance remains possible. Many default to obedience, but a committed minority can choose autonomy, learn essential skills, and reject algorithmic control. Human augmentation must boost agency, not deepen submission. Technology should amplify human judgment and compassion, not replace it. Watch the latest interview for tactical ideas on resisting digital coercion, reclaiming sovereignty, and using augmentation to strengthen human resilience — and demand ethical AI.
#AIResistance #HumanAugmentation #MindFreedom
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport