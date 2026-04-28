The Left's Lethal Echo Chamber

The WHCD Shooter’s Hit List Reads Like A Legacy Media Transcript

* Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto is curious.

* It is a petri dish of conspiracy theories, lies and rage that have been promulgated by the left.

* He comes up with the Marx-Engels social murder defense.

* It’s all there — conspiracy theories, lies, excuses and justification for violence.

* We know how dangerous it is because this is the third attempt to kill DJT within 2 years.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (28 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v794qnc-victor-davis-hanson-the-leftist-talking-points-within-cole-tomas-allens-dea.html

https://youtu.be/kasA1yhboVQ