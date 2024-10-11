"Shocking Report: 320,000 Missing Children Across the Border"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And that is supporting the largest child-trafficking organization in modern history. There was a recent internal watchdog audit within the Department of Homeland Security. It details how the department has been unable to locate 320,000 unaccompanied illegal children coming across the border. They are missing! 1 year ago it was 80,000 that they reported - now it's 320,000. The ages range from infancy to 17 years old. My God, JJ! This is outrageous! I cannot believe that we don't have these people in shackles in prison!