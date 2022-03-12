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Russia exposee to UN security council 11Mar2022
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135 views • March 12, 2022
Repost from Rumble/Loose Stool channel:
https://rumble.com/vx4vkf-un-11mar2022-re.-usa-biolabs-in-ukraine-only-russia-usa-ukr-speeches-follow.html
evidence of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.
47 minute edit from the full 2 hours, re. Russia's claim of finding 30+ USA biolabs in Ukraine (only containing the Russia/USA/Ukraine statements followed by each of their follow-ups)
https://rumble.com/vx4vkf-un-11mar2022-re.-usa-biolabs-in-ukraine-only-russia-usa-ukr-speeches-follow.html
evidence of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.
47 minute edit from the full 2 hours, re. Russia's claim of finding 30+ USA biolabs in Ukraine (only containing the Russia/USA/Ukraine statements followed by each of their follow-ups)
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