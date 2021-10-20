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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko - About Vaccination on Children (Subtitulos Español)
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162 views • October 20, 2021
Dr Vladimir Zelenko:
"El 100% de los niños vacunados van a morir por Covid si reciben la inyección Covid" de acuerdo a Michael Yealdon, ex Director del Programa de vacunas de Pfizer.
El Dr. Zelenko es el médico que trató a Trump y a Bolsonaro entre otros y a 6000 pacientes con éxito.
"El 100% de los niños vacunados van a morir por Covid si reciben la inyección Covid" de acuerdo a Michael Yealdon, ex Director del Programa de vacunas de Pfizer.
El Dr. Zelenko es el médico que trató a Trump y a Bolsonaro entre otros y a 6000 pacientes con éxito.
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