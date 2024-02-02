Scott Ritter, Wars & Warmongers

Find Scotts work here: Https://scottritterextra.com
In a candid interview Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, opens up on the wars and the warmongers creating conflict. In a full and frank interview he points out who is to blame and what is needed to fix a broken America. From Ukraine to China, from France to the USA, Scott pulls no punches talking to The Frontline team.
