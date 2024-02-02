Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott Ritter, Wars & Warmongers
channel image
The Frontline
5 Subscribers
83 views
Published 19 hours ago

Find Scotts work here: Https://scottritterextra.com


In a candid interview Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, opens up on the wars and the warmongers creating conflict. In a full and frank interview he points out who is to blame and what is needed to fix a broken America. From Ukraine to China, from France to the USA, Scott pulls no punches talking to The Frontline team.

Keywords
chinamiddle eastusaww3ukrainescott ritterwarren thorntonthe frontline army

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket