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Certified Nutritional Consultant - Trinity School of Natural Health
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7 views • December 12, 2019
Hippocrates is believed to have said, "Let thy food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food." Food is (and should be) our primary medication. Proper nutrition plays a significant role in every process in the body. What people choose to eat directly impacts their development, mood, energy and their ability to function on the most basic level.
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