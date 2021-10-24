Kerri Rivera and Dr Seneff - Chlorine Dioxide Destroys Glyphosate

Dr Seneff, PhD explains that Glyphosate in our food and water kills the beneficial bacteria in the gut leading to an imbalance in the gut ecosystem. Once the Glyphosate is destroyed and a healthy gut ecosystem is restored, the gut bacteria can then function to facilitate the essential brain neurotransmitters.





In the above video Dr Seneff mentions Dr. Arthur Krigsman a pediatric gastroenterologist specializing in the evaluation and treatment of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related disorders. His practice focuses on the clinical needs of children with Autism and co-morbid gastrointestinal issues. Check out his website here: Dr. Arthur Krigsman

Gastrointestinal disorders and their associated symptoms are commonly reported in children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. They are often the result of treatable conditions. Dr. Arthur Krigsman is a pediatric gastroenterologist specializing in the evaluation and treatment of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related disorders. His practice focuses on the clinical needs of children with Autism and co-morbid concurrent gastrointestinal symptoms.

Decades ago, Gastroenterologist Dr Wakefield discovered that an imbalance in gut bacteria is a common theme in children w/ autism. He found that healing the gut in these children often enabled them to start speaking again. The reason Dr Wakefield was attacked by pharmaceutical companies is that he proved that vaccines were causing the gut dysbiosis. Parents were reporting serious gut problems after the MMR and colonoscopies showed undeniable evidence that the gut damage was directly caused by the MMR.











