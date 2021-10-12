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SHOW NO. 77 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (July 28th, 2021)
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0 view • October 12, 2021
Attorney Peter Gibbons describes a federal lawsuit he filed on behalf of various college students fighting vaccine mandates implemented on their respective California college campuses.
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister, Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles, Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Ryan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson and Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister, Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Attorney Colton Boyles, Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Ryan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson and Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
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