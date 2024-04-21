Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Patriot Confederation - Joe Hyatt Interview (March 21, 2023)
27 views • 1 day ago

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week, Sgt. Joe Hyatt (U.S. Army Retired) joins the show to talk about the treatment of veterans after they are discharged and become civilians.


The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com


"Bad Billy" Painter

https://outlawradioabs.com


John Grosvenor

https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/


Join the Truckers United For Freedom Social Media Community

https://truckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co/sign_up?from=https%3A%2F%2Ftruckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co%2F%3Fautojoin%3D1&space_id=4341435


Joe Hyatt

https://www.caneriverrusticdecor.com


Featured song: "Stop When You See A Uniform" by Buddy Brown


Shop Outlaw Radio/The Bearded Patriots Affiliates!

Caravan To Midnight Store

https://ctmstore.com/?ref=psjtkm6fxazt


MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw


My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6160799.2dbdad


Patriot Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/usa/OUTLAW/


We The People Holsters

https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353


Tactical Brotherhood

https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f


Concealed Carry

https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655


Red Pill University Enrollment

https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots

libertyveteransthe bearded patriotspatriot confederationva hospital
