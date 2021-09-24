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The Global Economy Has Started to Slow | iAllegedly
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41 views • September 24, 2021
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Dan (iAllegedly) has more warnings on the economy in the US. Interesting how everything is going up EXCEPT gold and silver.
This is an edited version of the original video. (Url below.)
By: iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/S8sFgjV_I3g
From the video description:
The signs are everywhere. We are experiencing a worldwide economic slowdown. As we see international inflation, we are also seeing supply chain problems globally. Today I’m at Laguna Regional Park in southern CA. #GlobalInflation #Shortages #Bitcoin #chipshortages #iAllegedly
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Links to the stories mentioned in this video are in original video description.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Dan (iAllegedly) has more warnings on the economy in the US. Interesting how everything is going up EXCEPT gold and silver.
This is an edited version of the original video. (Url below.)
By: iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/S8sFgjV_I3g
From the video description:
The signs are everywhere. We are experiencing a worldwide economic slowdown. As we see international inflation, we are also seeing supply chain problems globally. Today I’m at Laguna Regional Park in southern CA. #GlobalInflation #Shortages #Bitcoin #chipshortages #iAllegedly
We have a Patreon Channel. Now you can support the channel, get access to exclusive content and get me to consult for your business. Please check it out.
https://www.patreon.com/iAllegedly
Please join our email list. We will send you news and updates to the channel.
https://bit.ly/2Y21C19
Links to the stories mentioned in this video are in original video description.
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