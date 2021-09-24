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The Global Economy Has Started to Slow | iAllegedly
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Dan (iAllegedly) has more warnings on the economy in the US. Interesting how everything is going up EXCEPT gold and silver.

This is an edited version of the original video. (Url below.)

By: iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/S8sFgjV_I3g

From the video description:

The signs are everywhere. We are experiencing a worldwide economic slowdown. As we see international inflation, we are also seeing supply chain problems globally. Today I’m at Laguna Regional Park in southern CA. #GlobalInflation #Shortages #Bitcoin #chipshortages #iAllegedly

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bitcoineconomyglobal economyshortagesglobal inflationiallegedly
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