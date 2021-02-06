A video that every Chinese compatriot should listen to: A recording of former Deputy Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun and Miles Guo in May 2017 任何一个同胞都应该听的视频：前公安部副部长孙立军与文贵在2017年5月的一段录音。

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
任何一个同胞都应该听的视频：前公安部副部长孙立军与文贵在2017年5月的一段录音。
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac