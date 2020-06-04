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Putting a Q-Head in Check
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64 views • June 04, 2020
So after posting my "Breaking the Trump Spell" video, a Q-Head from Gab decided to repost my video on his wall and defame me by calling me a pathetic shill for the left. So I gave him the business.
If you haven't watched my "Breaking the Trump Spell" video, watch that first in order to get some context before watching this one.
Breaking the Trump Spell: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZPBlFg2WDif/
Subscribe to my other channels:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
If you haven't watched my "Breaking the Trump Spell" video, watch that first in order to get some context before watching this one.
Breaking the Trump Spell: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZPBlFg2WDif/
Subscribe to my other channels:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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