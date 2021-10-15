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#F**kJoe Biden and F**k His Fake VaXXXine
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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14243 views • October 15, 2021
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Intro vid: How the CDC Creates Mandates: https://youtu.be/SVtEGNkWm24

Stateless Documentary Film Team’s Website:
https://birdmurmur.com/

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden”:
https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1444460915802484737 Let’s Go Brandon

The New American Catch Phrase: "F*** Joe Biden!" Chants Break Out at Kid Rock's Nashville Bar (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-american-catch-phrase-f-joe-biden-chants-break-kid-rocks-nashville-bar-video/

Pathetic: White House Dubs "We Love Joe!" Chant in Video of Congressional Ballgame Appearance to Make Biden Seem Popular
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pathetic-white-house-dubs-love-joe-chant-video-congressional-ballgame-appearance-make-biden-seem-popular/

Covid Nurse Whistleblowers: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Rs2XyfgKxNU/

BOOM! Sen. Ron Johnson Drops Truth-Bomb on Senate Floor - 63% of UK Delta Deaths in Last 7.5 Months Were Fully Vaccinated (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/boom-sen-ron-johnson-drops-truth-bomb-senate-floor-63-uk-delta-deaths-last-7-5-months-fully-vaccinated-video/

The CDC Suddenly Changes the Definition of ‘Vaccine’ and ‘Vaccination: https://www.citizensjournal.us/the-cdc-suddenly-changes-the-definition-of-vaccine-and-vaccination/

Former Australian Member of Parliament Says Pfizer and AstraZeneca Paid Lobbyists to Direct Australia's Leaders to Push Vaccine Mandates: ttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/former-australian-member-parliament-says-pfizer-astrazeneca-paid-lobbyists-direct-australias-leaders-push-vaccine-mandates-video/

NSW Deputy Premier announces resignation days after Gladys Berejiklian's exit: https://www.9news.com.au/national/john-barilaro-deputy-premier-resigns-days-after-gladys-berejiklian-nsw/956f1965-2c0a-4710-bad7-7ef2010700d9

United Airlines Prepares to Fire 600 Employees for Refusing Covid-19 Jab: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/united-airlines-prepares-fire-600-employees-refusing-covid-19-jab/

Italy Orders Companies Not To Pay Unvaccinated Workers: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-orders-companies-not-pay-unvaccinated-workers
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vaccinejoe bidencovid
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