FULL SHOW Charlie Kirk killing Christian leaders? Accelerating To Armageddon; Nazis who made the EU

- Peter Mandelson sacked as British Ambassador to US over support for Epstein while he was a convicted paedophile
- Traitors Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummins secret meeting with Palantir founder and Bilderberger Peter Thiel revealed, year before firm won multi-million NHS patient data role
- Bombing of Qatar drowns out Epstein list publication in the news. Colour revolution in Nepal?
- Evidence of Israel, Trans lobby and Satanic O9A behind Charlie Kirk MAGA assassination
- ASSASSINATION SPECIAL Senior Russian MP Alexey Pushkov says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump
- Assassination of Charlie Kirk who gave powerful speech at Oxford Union last month 'Make England Great Again'.
- Russian MP says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council
- Before he was killed Charlie Kirk was talking about possible stand down by Israeli army on October 7th 2023,
- Charlie Kirk dared to ask whether US media is controlled by Zionists and are Zionists undermining US society.
- Tablet magazine compiled trans activists celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination
- Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals
- Israeli influence provoked a private backlash from Netanyahu’s allies against Charlie Kirk that left him angry and afraid.
- Proxy 'Ukraine' and NATO to decide whether to bring NATO troops to Russian border without consulting Russia
- Gaza - Corbyn's Gaza tribunal exposes King Charles and Starmer's support for Israeli genocide
- 890 arrested in Parliament Square Palestine Action protest - Crispin Flintoff reports
- Revealed: More people charged since Palestine Action ban than during entire ‘war on terror’
- Young Israelis refuse draft on conscientious grounds. Israeli army refusers defy harsher backlash to protest genocide
- Chris Morris explains how FBI and MI5 frame innocents as terrorists, equip them to bomb, then jail them in false flag atrocities, with Jon Snow
- Did the Israelis carry out the 9/11 attacks to persuade US to invade the Middle East?
- Solving 9/11 - the deception that changed the World by Christopher Bollyn. 9/11 Israel connections
- 9/11 Israel Connections Zionists Did It Solving 911 The Deception That Changed The World Christopher Bollyn
- Jerusalem and Occult World government? Picking up speed toward Armageddon, blood moon Accelerationism - Moeen Yaseen, Global Vision 2000
- Eagles manager Larry Salter admitted all the members of the Eagles were involved in the Church of Satan
- Christoph Friedrich Nicolai was a Zionist Freemason, a member of the Order of the Bavarian Illuminati and the handler (or mentor) of Adam Weishaupt
- Yanis Varoufakis on EU originating with 1941 Nazi economic occupation plan 'Europachen Wirdshaft Gemeinshaft'
- EEC in English = cartels Inside occupied Europe - Dictatorship live-stream the cartels that control EU machine
- Rodney Atkinson documents individual Nazis and their fascist collaborators who founded the EU (2008)
- Ex-CIA officer and Whistleblower Robert David Steele on The Deep State, roots of terrorism, the refugee crisis
- The liberation of the worlds populace from wars and poverty through open source intelligence for Earth
- Prerecorded NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling
