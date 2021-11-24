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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1819 - 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade massacre - Criminal history
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7 views • November 24, 2021
Brooks, a violent felon who was out on bail for running over the mother of one of his children, drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing at least 6 and injuring dozens more. Brooks has frequently posted about his hatred for white people on social media.
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