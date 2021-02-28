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'Tom Horn Trump, the Vatican and the Secret 3rd Temple Agenda. Antichrist
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1141 views • February 28, 2021
We shall see Antichrist in our time. The Ark of the Covenant was discovered in 1982 by Ron Wyatt, at Jeremiah's Grotto beneath the site of Jesus's crucifixion. The reason the San Hadrian can say they have the Ark. Without it the construction of the 3rd Temple would not take place. And the reason Trumps 2nd term will be in place!
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