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Dr. Chandler Marrs on Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) - Mitochondria's Gateway to Energy
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88 views • July 31, 2019
(Originally aired April 18, 2019)
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr. Chandler Marrs on the essential roles of vitamin B1 (thiamine), mitochondrial bioenergetics, and how to stay healthy in our toxic modern world.
Dr. Chandler Marrs is a researcher and writet who holds a PhD in experimental psychology/neuroendocrinology, where the research focus was on female hormones and women’s health. She co-authored the book “Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition”, and is also the founder of the health website and online journal “Hormones Matter”.
In her time as a writer she has written well over 200 articles, and her research has gradually moved over to medication-adverse events, the mitochondria, and examining the roles of nutrition in mitochondrial function.
When she is not busy at work, Dr Marrs is involved in competitive powerlifting and is also a self-proclaimed long-time jock!
Here’s where you can find Dr. Marrs:
Her website: http://www.hormonesmatter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chandler.marrs
Old Ladies Lift: https://oldladieslift.com/
YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopTDVMrTYb6K3UvucQ7P_g
Time stamps:
1:59 What led you to study experimental psychology and the other things you’ve achieved since then?
6:20 What is thiamine and why it is important
12:20 You said it is in whole foods – what part of the grain is it in?
14:20 What happens when you are low in thiamine? How does this manifest in the body?
19:39 Are there any cases that stood out with regards to thiamine improving their health?
23:37 Mega-dosing thiamine
26:12 Can you briefly explain the different types of thiamine?
29:21 Is TTFD (thiamine tetrahydrofurfuryl disulfide) better than IV thiamine?
34:00 When metformin is present thiamine can’t get in, not as safe as presented
37:45 What do you think of the many chemicals we come into contact with?
40:07 What kind of diet is beneficial in maintaining or providing the body with thiamine?
43:55 Some foods inhibit thiamine absorption. How significant do you think that is?
45:25 If someone is severely thiamine deficient, how long does it take to build up their stores?
47:11 How prevalent is thiamine deficiency in the general population?
52:20 What else besides thiamine is wrong?
59:33 What are your thoughts on supplementing with thiamine for someone on long-term medication?
1:01:09 Upcoming plans
********
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio below!
https://www.sott.net/article/411437-Objective-Health-11-Dr-Chandler-Marrs-on-Vitamin-B1-Thiamine-Mitochondrias-Gateway-to-Energy
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr. Chandler Marrs on the essential roles of vitamin B1 (thiamine), mitochondrial bioenergetics, and how to stay healthy in our toxic modern world.
Dr. Chandler Marrs is a researcher and writet who holds a PhD in experimental psychology/neuroendocrinology, where the research focus was on female hormones and women’s health. She co-authored the book “Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition”, and is also the founder of the health website and online journal “Hormones Matter”.
In her time as a writer she has written well over 200 articles, and her research has gradually moved over to medication-adverse events, the mitochondria, and examining the roles of nutrition in mitochondrial function.
When she is not busy at work, Dr Marrs is involved in competitive powerlifting and is also a self-proclaimed long-time jock!
Here’s where you can find Dr. Marrs:
Her website: http://www.hormonesmatter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chandler.marrs
Old Ladies Lift: https://oldladieslift.com/
YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopTDVMrTYb6K3UvucQ7P_g
Time stamps:
1:59 What led you to study experimental psychology and the other things you’ve achieved since then?
6:20 What is thiamine and why it is important
12:20 You said it is in whole foods – what part of the grain is it in?
14:20 What happens when you are low in thiamine? How does this manifest in the body?
19:39 Are there any cases that stood out with regards to thiamine improving their health?
23:37 Mega-dosing thiamine
26:12 Can you briefly explain the different types of thiamine?
29:21 Is TTFD (thiamine tetrahydrofurfuryl disulfide) better than IV thiamine?
34:00 When metformin is present thiamine can’t get in, not as safe as presented
37:45 What do you think of the many chemicals we come into contact with?
40:07 What kind of diet is beneficial in maintaining or providing the body with thiamine?
43:55 Some foods inhibit thiamine absorption. How significant do you think that is?
45:25 If someone is severely thiamine deficient, how long does it take to build up their stores?
47:11 How prevalent is thiamine deficiency in the general population?
52:20 What else besides thiamine is wrong?
59:33 What are your thoughts on supplementing with thiamine for someone on long-term medication?
1:01:09 Upcoming plans
********
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio below!
https://www.sott.net/article/411437-Objective-Health-11-Dr-Chandler-Marrs-on-Vitamin-B1-Thiamine-Mitochondrias-Gateway-to-Energy
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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