Barbara O'Neill - Acid Alkaline Balance - Lesson 7 of 13 (04.26.2012)

Our pH level, the acid-alkaline measurement of our bodies, affects every cell in our body. A constantly imbalanced pH level may result in obesity, allergies, fatigue and many other unhealthy conditions. Let's find out why and how to keep your pH level within the safe level.
