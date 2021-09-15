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DR MICHAEL MCDOWELL EXPLAINS THE TRUE AGENDA BEHIND THE CREATION OF COVID-19
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16232 views • September 15, 2021
Dr. Michael McDowell – Explains the True Agenda Behind the Creation of COVID-19
Facebook quickly pulled this video in their efforts to censor the truth.
Dr. Michael McDowell is the Founding and Senior Pastor of Rapha Revival Ministries (RRM), a thriving autonomous Full Gospel Assembly in Diego Martin, North-West Trinidad. He taught Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Secondary (High) School Level for many years.
The genetic bioweapons industry. Sars-Cov-2 is an engineered bioweapon created in a lab under Dr. Fauci’s direction. A Frankenstein gene therapy. The spike proteins are pathogenic. If super variants are produced nothing can stop them. The vaccinated are a threat to us all.
“If we do not immediately stop mass vaccination campaigns all around the world, the world will experience an international catastrophe of mass mortality.” – Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
Facebook quickly pulled this video in their efforts to censor the truth.
Dr. Michael McDowell is the Founding and Senior Pastor of Rapha Revival Ministries (RRM), a thriving autonomous Full Gospel Assembly in Diego Martin, North-West Trinidad. He taught Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Secondary (High) School Level for many years.
The genetic bioweapons industry. Sars-Cov-2 is an engineered bioweapon created in a lab under Dr. Fauci’s direction. A Frankenstein gene therapy. The spike proteins are pathogenic. If super variants are produced nothing can stop them. The vaccinated are a threat to us all.
“If we do not immediately stop mass vaccination campaigns all around the world, the world will experience an international catastrophe of mass mortality.” – Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
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