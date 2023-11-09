Create New Account
Covid fraud
Sworn testimony of Dr Karen DeVore, where she declares she had been prescribing cheap generics ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to her patients for 30 years, off label, without any side effects, without any FDA or CDC or pharmacist or insurance company interference prior to covid pandemic.

None of her patients prescribed these drugs for lupus got covid, was hospitalized or died.

Authorities would not even allow these safe and effective pills to terminally ill covid patients.

She wonders how many millions of lives could have been saved.

Keywords
effectivecovidhydroxychloroquineivermectin

