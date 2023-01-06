Create New Account
X-Files / They Told Us about the VAX / Injecticide with Alien DNA & Black Goo
Truth that Matters
Published a day ago |

X-Files / They Told Us about the VAX / Injecticide - Alien Black Goo.  In 2016 the X files laid out the PLAN-demic completely.  The other backstory is their hand was being forced by the imminent Planet "X" passby in 2022 - 2028 - with major earth changes / judgement in 2024/5.

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyvaccinehitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

