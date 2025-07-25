Blackmail, Power & Corruption: The Currency of the Empire - Epstein & more w/ Joachim Hagopian

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Learn how you can protect your assets with Gold and Silver at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

West Point graduate and former Army officer Joachim Hagopian joins the program to pull back the curtain on some of the most tightly guarded truths of our time. As the author of "Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down," Hagopian exposes a deeply flawed U.S. military leadership system—one where real talent and integrity are pushed out in favor of mediocrity, blind obedience, and politically convenient generals. It's a system designed, not to win wars, but to serve elite interests through endless conflict.

-

We also discuss global blackmail networks and the disturbing reality of pedophile operations used to compromise and control powerful individuals. We explore how these systems are used to manipulate governments, media, and military hierarchies from behind the scenes.

You can follow his work at https://thegovernmentrag.com

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further