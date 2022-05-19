© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Proof The Jab Kills Babies and Can Give Them Hepatitis!
Follow
0
Share
Report
388 views • May 19, 2022
As more data comes out, it is clear the vaccine is dangerous for babies and pregnant women. Breastfeeding while vaccinated is very risky as well. Watch the video for important information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
Conservative Choice Campaign - Article - Since COVID-19 Vaccines Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/since-covid-19-vaccines-infant-deaths-skyrocket-worldwide/
Bannon's War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Reports on COVID Vaccine Data in Pregnancy, Lactation
https://rumble.com/v1532pr-dr.-naomi-wolf-reports-on-covid-vaccine-data-in-pregnancy-lactation.html
The New American - Massive Evidence The New Hepatitis Is Connected To The Vaccine
https://thenewamerican.com/massive-evidence-the-new-hepatitis-is-connected-to-the-vaccine/
Odysee - Health Impact News - Prenatal and Neonatal Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide Since COVID-19 Vaccines Started
https://odysee.com/@HealthImpactNews:1/babies-dying-covid-vaccines:d
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
Conservative Choice Campaign - Article - Since COVID-19 Vaccines Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/since-covid-19-vaccines-infant-deaths-skyrocket-worldwide/
Bannon's War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Reports on COVID Vaccine Data in Pregnancy, Lactation
https://rumble.com/v1532pr-dr.-naomi-wolf-reports-on-covid-vaccine-data-in-pregnancy-lactation.html
The New American - Massive Evidence The New Hepatitis Is Connected To The Vaccine
https://thenewamerican.com/massive-evidence-the-new-hepatitis-is-connected-to-the-vaccine/
Odysee - Health Impact News - Prenatal and Neonatal Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide Since COVID-19 Vaccines Started
https://odysee.com/@HealthImpactNews:1/babies-dying-covid-vaccines:d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.