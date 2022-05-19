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More Proof The Jab Kills Babies and Can Give Them Hepatitis!
The New American
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388 views • May 19, 2022
As more data comes out, it is clear the vaccine is dangerous for babies and pregnant women. Breastfeeding while vaccinated is very risky as well. Watch the video for important information.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Sources:
Conservative Choice Campaign - Article - Since COVID-19 Vaccines Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/since-covid-19-vaccines-infant-deaths-skyrocket-worldwide/

Bannon's War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Reports on COVID Vaccine Data in Pregnancy, Lactation
https://rumble.com/v1532pr-dr.-naomi-wolf-reports-on-covid-vaccine-data-in-pregnancy-lactation.html

The New American - Massive Evidence The New Hepatitis Is Connected To The Vaccine
https://thenewamerican.com/massive-evidence-the-new-hepatitis-is-connected-to-the-vaccine/

Odysee - Health Impact News - Prenatal and Neonatal Infant Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide Since COVID-19 Vaccines Started
https://odysee.com/@HealthImpactNews:1/babies-dying-covid-vaccines:d
Keywords
vaccinebabiesjabthe new americanben armstronghepatitus
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