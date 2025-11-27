Aaron Day and Mike Adams reveal how to COME OUT ON TOP during AI mass replacements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The Replacements: AI and Job Displacement (0:22)
- Introduction to the Aaron Day Show (4:21)
- Mike Adams on AI and Job Replacement (7:56)
- Public Perception and Skepticism About AI (9:39)
- AI Models and Data Training (17:54)
- AI Applications and Personalized Content (27:17)
- AI and Personal Growth (30:21)
- AI and Decentralization (30:39)
- AI and the Future of Work (30:55)
- AI and Personal Development (32:08)
- AI and the Future of Human Knowledge (32:22)
- Nutrition and Cognitive Performance (48:42)
- Personal Experiences and Technological Advancements (1:15:59)
- Encouraging AI Exploration (1:16:41)
- The Evolution of AI and Robotics (1:19:26)
- China's Technological Advancements (1:22:34)
- The Role of Technocracy and Big Tech (1:27:52)
- The Future of Work and Innovation (1:30:21)
- The Abundance Economy and Energy Innovation (1:32:41)
- Conclusion and Future Outlook (1:34:45)
To learn more, visit: https://theaarondayshow.com/
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport